Malaga ‘to Ban Casinos within 500 Metres of Schools’

MALAGA City Council has said it wants to ban casinos within 500 metres of schools.

The news was announced by Malaga’s Councillor for Land Management, Raul Lopez, who has said the council is likely to approve the measure, according to one publication.

The measure, which several other towns in Andalucia have already put in place, would see a ban on the opening of betting shops and casinos within 500 metres of all schools, sports areas and green fields.

The move does not have the backing of the Junta de Andalucia, however, with the Ministry of Finance warning power to make such a ban does not lie with council.

The Ministry for Finance said: “Municipalities cannot regulate minimum distances or limits over the opening of gambling establishments, hence the Ministry…has informed the municipalities that promote changes…that they cannot carry out this type of action because they do not have the powers to do so.”

Councillor Lopez responded saying, “We must defend local competition. We are not regulating gambling, we are not limiting the powers of the Junta, it is a matter of urban regulation.”

The Ministry for Finance said they were already planning their own ban which would see casinos unable to be built within 150 metres of schools.

