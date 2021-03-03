Malaga based friendship association to make charity shop collections

COEO (a group open to locals and foreigners who enjoy making new friends and doing leisure activities in Malaga) is joining forces with the Cudeca Foundation based in Benalmadena.

Until March 31, it will organise the collection of used clothes, accessories and other items to be donated to the network of charity shops that the hospice has in the province of Malaga.

Cudeca’s charity shops are the primary source of funding for the organisation and are now at full capacity after opening their doors following the recent restrictions caused by the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

COEO will be at their Club headquarters (Alameda de Colón 30, 2B) to collect all those items that the community wishes to donate to the Cudeca shops.

The group organises outdoor activities such as beach volleyball, running, hiking, acro-yoga and meditation as well as indoor events.

Becoming a member of COEO is as simple as subscribing to the COEO website. The group meets through the Meet up online application, accessible to anyone with similar interests.

The Club will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 7pm or to make deliveries at other times, you can contact COEO directly on 657 201 733 for an appointment.

