KNOWN for hosting fun events, La Cala de Mijas Lions invite guests to a Cocktail and Cabaret event at the Village Inn, Riviera del Mar on Thursday March 18.

It’s sponsored by Nero Premium vodka so all who attend will be offered a Fabulous Nero Vodka cocktail as well as a choice of either chicken, ham and leek pie with chips or scampi and chips for just €15.

Everything kicks off at 2pm and during the event entertainment will be supplied by comedian Pete James and singer Tony Capo together with a fun quiz and a raffle to raise funds for La Cala Lions.

-- Advertisement --



There are limited seats and maximum of four people per table so bookings have to be made in advance wither by calling the Village Inn on 951 665 438 or in person at the Lions charity shop in La Cala’s Calle Torremolinos.

In order to cater for the number of guests expected, you will also be asked to confirm your preferred dish when booking.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lunch with the Lions promises to be a fun afternoon”.