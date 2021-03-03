JAPAN’S YUSAKU MAEZAWA seeks eight people for a voyage around the moon, in what will be a private trip.

The billionaire has launched his search for eight people willing to join him on a trip orbiting the moon in 2023. The lucky participants will take part in the first private passenger trip ever take to take place in what has been called a once in a blue moon opportunity.

The online fashion tycoon initially booked his spot in 2018 on SpaceX’s lunar spaceship that was in development.

-- Advertisement --



Maezawa had originally planned to take along 6 to 8 artists on the spectacular journey but his plans have changed slightly. No one knows quite what he paid for the exclusive trip, but the flight is not expected to take place before 2023.

The fashion tycoon took to Twitter to announce his change of plans and revealed the application process. In a video he said, “I’m inviting you to join me on this mission. Eight of you from all around the world,”

“I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private ride,”

The trip is not only open to artists now as he believes that “every single person who is doing something creative could be called an artist.” So in order to get your applications ready you will need to fulfil two criteria. The first of which is being able to “push the envelope” creatively, and the second is the ability to help other crew members push the envelope too. Preregistration is now open to applicants.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Japan’s Yusaku Maezawa Seeks Eight People for a Voyage Around The Moon”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.