Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Pushed Back.

THE 2021 Isle of Wight Festival, held at Seaclose Park, has had to be pushed back a few months this year due to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recovery roadmap outlining plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.

The festival, which is one of the biggest in the UK, has subsequently been pushed back from its original date, June 17-20 to September 16-19. Unfortunately, the government’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown ends on June 20, hence the change of dates. However, one nightclub in Leeds is taking full advance of the relaxation of restrictions.

This year’s original event was due to be headlined by Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol, although it is not sure whether they will be for the September event. Organisers have said they are “aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can”.

Previously, Isle of Wight Festival boss, John Gidding, spoke to NME about providing help with the mass roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to save the festival season.

“We’re all sitting here moving tours left, right and centre, employing people for a year without any income, and everything I’m reading gives me less and less confidence in this vaccine being rolled out in time to make things happen,” Giddings said.

“It’s a very selfish thing – I want to make the Isle Of Wight Festival happen. The only way it will happen is if we get enough people vaccinated and we’re capable of doing a test very quickly,” he concluded.

