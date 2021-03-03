ISIS Gunman Shoots Dead Three Female Afghan TV And Radio Workers.

Three women who worked for a local Afghan radio and TV station were shot dead in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, March 2, government officials said. Zalmai Latifi, director at Enikass TV, said the women were gunned down in two separate attacks after leaving the station.

“They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot,” Latifi told news agency AFP, adding that all three women worked in the dubbing department at Enikass. The broadcaster identified one of the women as Mursal Wahidi. The other two have been identified only as Shahnaz and Sadia.

The three women dubbed popular dramas from Turkey and India into Dari and Pashtu, according to an Enikass worker. The attacks come amid a wave of killings targeting journalists, civil society workers and mid-level government employees in recent months, spreading fear among many professional workers.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shootings and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, however, the “Islamic State” (IS) group has now claimed it was responsible.

The group, which often claims responsibility for terrorist atrocities, has a presence in the province of Nangahar, of which Jalalabad is the capital.

In December last year, an IS affiliate claimed responsibility for the killing of another female Enikass staff member. Nangarhar police chief Juma Gul Hemat on Tuesday said an armed suspect was taken into custody after the attacks and that authorities were still looking for other suspects.

