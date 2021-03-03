AN IRISH designed app is being trialled to help those with schizophrenia in a 1.5-million-euro trial.

Young people suffering from schizophrenia will be able to benefit from a new mobile phone app that is being rolled out in a new trial. The trial which will cost €1.5 million and will see how recovery can be enhanced using social technology.

The ongoing global coronavirus pandemic has created additional challenges for those suffering from mental health issues, and this has not been helped by coronavirus restrictions which have meant people have felt socially isolated.

-- Advertisement --



The NUI Galway study will last for a period of five years and is based on an app that was previously created in Australia. The MOST app will mean that young people can keep in contact with doctors, peers and past patients and they will also be able to manage their condition in real time.

Dr Gary Donohoe, Professor of Psychology at NUI Galway explained that, “What we really want to know is if we can deliver this in an Irish context,”

“What we have noticed is that young people are much more comfortable texting or using social media than they are at picking up the phone.”

Dr Karen O’Connor, is a consultant psychiatrist and National Clinical Lead of Early Intervention in Psychosis who has spent time in Australia working alongside the people who developed a similar app. She explained that, “We now know that if you can identify people earlier and engage them in a range of treatments in the community they do an awful lot better,

“Some people will find social interaction harder and we are hoping that they will find the app a less threatening way. For some people the online space is definitely a more comfortable space.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Irish Designed App Being Trialled to Help Those with Schizophrenia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.