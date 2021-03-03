Imagine Dragons’ Singer Donates Childhood Home To Help LGBTQ Youth.

DAN REYNOLDS, the Imagine Dragons’ singer, has donated his childhood home worth $1 million (€828,355), as part of LGBT+ advocacy group Encircle’s $8 million (€6,626 million) Eight Houses’ campaign, for it to become an LGBT+ youth centre.

The campaign is something that the 34-year-old is keen to support, alongside wife Aja Volkman, because he wants to offer vulnerable queer youth a crucial lifeline and his Las Vegas, Nevada, property, is now set to be converted into one of the Utah-based advocacy group’s new facilities.

“Encircle is about bringing young LGBTQ+ people and their families together, by including the community and strengthening the bonds that connect us,” Reynolds and Volkman said in a joint statement.

“Being a part of this organisation means so much to both of us and we know the house Dan grew up in will be a loving and supportive home to every young LGBTQ+ person who crosses the threshold.”

The Imagine Dragons frontman said in a recent Good Morning America interview: “I’ve watched, throughout my life, the difficult path that LGBTQ youth have, especially coming from homes of faith.”

“With my mom and dad’s blessing, I was able to purchase the house from them ― it’s going to be the first Encircle home in Las Vegas, that’s powerful for me,” the singer-songwriter said.

