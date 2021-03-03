HOMOSEXUALITY can still be called a mental disorder in China according to a shocking court ruling.

Chinese LGBT activist Xixi also known as Ou Jiayong has lost a lengthy courtroom battle over a university textbook published by a state backed publishing house. The textbook used by various universities in China calls being gay a “common psychosexual disorder”.

The court has shockingly ruled in favour of the publisher in a case which has caused much controversy.

According to Reuters the Suyu District Intermediate Court in the Chinese city of Suqian claimed that the classification of homosexuality under “common psychosexual disorders” was not a factual error, and that it arose from “perceptual differences”. Cross-dressing and fetishism had also been included by the textbook as “common psychosexual disorders” too.

The student first come across the textbook at an Agricultural University in 2016 in southern China. Xixi identifies as a lesbian, and speaking the New York Times said that she was “deeply stung” by the textbook.

Xixi explained that the court ruling “has also allowed textbooks that pathologise homosexuality to continue circulating, which is a pity.”

Peng Yanzi, the director of LGBT Rights Advocacy China explained to Reuters how damaging the court ruling was to the entire LGBT community and he also stated that, “I’m not the only one who is disappointed, shocked and angry – the whole LGBT community is – but we also very much admire Xixi because she’s spent years legally pursuing this.”

