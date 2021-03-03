Former Bellator MMA Fighter Could Face Former UFC Fighter at WWE WrestleMania.

FANS of professional wrestling company WWE are hoping for a ‘dream match’ between two legitimate fighters as the company heads towards its biggest show of the year: WrestleMania.

Rumours of a ‘battle of the beasts’ have been circulating ever since former Bellator MMA fighter, Bobby Lashley, won the WWE Championship on an episode of their weekly TV show, Raw, on March 1, with people wanting him to face former UFC fighter, Brock Lesnar, in a headline bout.

Brock Lesnar is no stranger to headlining WrestleMania having done so on three occasions since entering the WWE in 2002 and although Lashley has not shared that honour, he was involved in a memorable match-up at WrestleMania 23.

The match was a Hair vs. Hair match, in Lashley defeated Umaga that allowed former US President Donald Trump and Stone Cold Steve Austin to shave Vince McMahon’s head afterwards in accordance with the match’s losing stipulation.

Commenting on the potential WrestleMania face-to-face, one Twitter user wrote: “I still think Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley would be box office. Now more than ever.”

Another said: “Former Bellator MMA Fighter Bobby Lashley Vs. Former UFC Fighter Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the World Wrestling Federation Championship. Give Me What I Want!”

A third read: “BROCK LESNAR VS BOBBY LASHLEY FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP. BOOK IT!”

We will have to wait to see whether WWE fans get what they want.

In related news, after his first WWE title win, Bobby Lashley became only the fifth black WWE Champion, following in the footsteps of Mark Henry, Booker T, The Rock and Kofi Kingston.

