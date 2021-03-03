Bomb squad detonate explosive device on Benalmadena beach

AN explosive device washed ashore on Benalmadena beach was detonated by the National Police bomb squad this evening, Wednesday, March 3.

The area next to the Sunset Beach Hotel in Benalmadena Costa, Malaga, was cordoned off at around 5.45pm, after the explosive device was found.

The Tedax bomb squad officers identified it as an US naval flare with a high explosive content, used for military purposes.

It was washed ashore on Torrevigia Beach. As well as the National Police, the Local Police, fire department and paramedics attended the scene.

The explosive device was detonated in a controlled manner which posed no danger to people in the area at around 8.30pm. The unusual find had gathered curious crowds along the seafront promenade.

