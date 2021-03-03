EARTHQUAKE detected in Pechina in Spain’s Almeria.

An earthquake has been detected in the Almeria town of Pechina. According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN) the Pechina earthquake came in at 2.9 on the Richter scale with the epicentre being recorded to the north-east of the town. In a provisional estimate provided by the IGN the earthquake was thought to have occurred at a depth of five kilometres.

The tremor which would have been felt by the local population took place at just before 7 pm on Tuesday, March 2, and according to the initial data recorded by the IGN and they classified the earthquake’s intensity as being “weak”. The quake would have been felt inside buildings in the towns of Tabernas and Huercal de Almeria too.

The quake would have been felt but less intensely by locals in the Almeria capital. It would have also been felt in Las Cumbres de Huercal de Almeria, and residents of El Bobar and La Cañada would also have been able to feel the tremor.

Almeria also detected a second earthquake at about 2.45 am, but this time the quake occurred in Las Tres Villas and was recorded at a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale.

