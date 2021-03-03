Dynasty Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Aged 79 After Parkinson’s Battle.

Dynasty Star Geoffrey Scott has died following a battle with Parkinson’s, his wife has now confirmed, the American actor died just one day after turning 79 at his family home in Colorado. Scott was best known for his roles in Dynasty as well as Dark Shadows before appearing in over 100 television adverts.

Geoffrey’s wife, Cheri Catherine Scott, confirmed that he died shortly after midnight on February 23, just one day after his birthday. He passed away at their family home in Broomfield, Colorado, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who said the cause of death was Parkinson’s Disease.

Scott had played tennis ace Mark Jennings, the first husband of Krystle Carrington [Linda Evans] in the 1980s hit soap, Dynasty. He also starred as Sky Rumson in Dark Shadows after signing a talent deal with Universal Pictures back in 1970.

Geoffrey later went on to take on the role of Jeffrey Jordan in Where the Heart Is, David McAllister in General Hospital and Billy Lewis on CBS’ Guiding Light. Born in Hollywood, Los Angeles on February 22, 1942, Geoffrey was the son of Reed Scott, a manager at the aircraft manufacturer, Lockheed, while mum Jayne stayed at home as a housewife

He hung up his acting boots in the mid-90s, briefly returning from his break to take on the role of President of the United States in the 2003 film, Hulk. However, after 45 years of acting, Geoffrey finally called it a day and moved to Colorado in order to pursue his hobby, skiing.

In his younger years, Geoffrey and his brother Don lived on the same street as Hollywood legends John Wayne and Clark Gable, with Geoffrey often jumping into Clark’s swimming pool.

