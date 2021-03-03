Denmark First European Nation To Tell Syrian Refugees To Return Home 

DENMARK First European Nation To Tell Syrian Refugees They Must Return Home As It’s Now Safe For Them



Denmark has become the first country in Europe to tell Syrian migrants that they must return to their home country, saying it is now safe for them there.

The Daily Telegraph reported that by mid-January, 94 refugees from the Damascus area had been stripped of their residency permits after the government determined that Damascus and the surrounding area is now safe.

The Danish government has now also just reclassed the southern Rif Dimashq Governorate area of Syria as safe to return to, which means that a further 350 Syrian residents in the country will have their temporary protection permits reassessed, along with roughly 900 refugees from Damascus who had their cases reopened last year.

The migrants will not be forced to leave, but if they don’t, they will be placed in deportation camps, causing human rights groups to accuse the government of basically giving the migrants no other option than to return to Syria anyway’, as the Danish government

Last month, according to the Daily Telegraph, the Danish immigration minister said Denmark had been ‘open and honest from the start’ with Syrian refugees, saying, “We have made it clear to the Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary. It can be withdrawn if protection is no longer needed”.

He continued, “We must give people protection for as long as it is needed. But when conditions in the home country improve, a former refugee should return home and re-establish a life there”.

Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister has promised to target ‘zero’ asylum seekers applying for residence in the country.

