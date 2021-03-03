DEAD Man Comes Back To Life Just As The Doctor Is About To Start His Autopsy And Cut His Body Open



A 27-year-old Indian man from Mahalingapur in the southern state of Karnataka suffered a terrible crash on his motorbike last weekend and was taken to a private hospital in a critical condition, reports the Times Of India.

He was placed on a ventilator in the hospital but soon after, doctors pronounced him dead, and removed him from the ventilator, with his family then transferring his body to a nearby government hospital where they would carry out a post mortem examination on him on Monday 1.

In what must have been an incredible scenario, as doctors were about to cut the man’s ‘corpse’ open, the man’s relatives told local media that apparently a pathologist noticed the man’s body move.

The examining doctor said, “As per the request of his family members, we visited the hospital and found that he was shaking his hands and legs. When we examined him again thoroughly, we found he was alive. Now he has been admitted to a private hospital for further treatment”.

Confirmation has since been given by a government health official, who stated that the private hospital – by removing the man from the ventilator without him really being dead – had exercised ‘bad judgement’, and that he had been admitted immediately to another hospital where his condition is reported as improving.

