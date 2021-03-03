Dead Man Comes Back To Life Just As Doctor Is About To Start Autopsy

By
Chris King
-
0
Dead Man Comes Back To Life Just As Doctor Is About To Start Autopsy
Dead Man Comes Back To Life Just As Doctor Is About To Start Autopsy. image: wikimedia

DEAD Man Comes Back To Life Just As The Doctor Is About To Start His Autopsy And Cut His Body Open

A 27-year-old Indian man from Mahalingapur in the southern state of Karnataka suffered a terrible crash on his motorbike last weekend and was taken to a private hospital in a critical condition, reports the Times Of India.

He was placed on a ventilator in the hospital but soon after, doctors pronounced him dead, and removed him from the ventilator, with his family then transferring his body to a nearby government hospital where they would carry out a post mortem examination on him on Monday 1.

-- Advertisement --

In what must have been an incredible scenario, as doctors were about to cut the man’s ‘corpse’ open, the man’s relatives told local media that apparently a pathologist noticed the man’s body move.

The examining doctor said, “As per the request of his family members, we visited the hospital and found that he was shaking his hands and legs. When we examined him again thoroughly, we found he was alive. Now he has been admitted to a private hospital for further treatment”.

Confirmation has since been given by a government health official, who stated that the private hospital – by removing the man from the ventilator without him really being dead – had exercised ‘bad judgement’, and that he had been admitted immediately to another hospital where his condition is reported as improving.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dead Man Comes Back To Life Just As Doctor Is About To Start Autopsy”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleAlexander Graham Bell Who Is Credited With Inventing The Telephone Was Born This Date
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here