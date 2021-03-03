Darkness into Light a quest to help those suffering from mental illness

Registration for this year’s Darkness into Light charity walk is now open and with what has happened with isolation during lockdown more than ever the charities need your support.

You can now sign up to join PIETA House, (Preventing Suicide & Self Harm) in Ireland and AFESOL (Association of Relatives and People with Mental Illness on the Costa del Sol) which is the local partner here, for a sunrise walk, cycle or swim on Saturday May 8.

Visit https://www.darknessintolight.ie/home-page-2021 to sign up.

Some 420 t shirts have been produced in anticipation of the number of people expected to take part in this annual quest to rid the world of the scourge of suicide and self-harm and replace it with hope and self-worth.

