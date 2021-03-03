CORNWALL Fire Declared ‘Major Incident’ Due To Chemical Hazard and gas cylinders exploding



Devon and Cornwall Police have declared a ‘major incident’ this afternoon at a farm in Rame Head, Cornwall, where multiple fire crews have been seen heading to the blaze, as reported by Plymouth Live.

A spokesman for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said, “The barn measures 40 metres by 30 metres and is well alight, including a quantity of fuel and gas cylinders, some of which have exploded”

He continued, “There are no casualties and firefighters are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to nearby fertiliser. Roads in the area are closed to allow the emergency services to carry out their work safely”.

A message on the website of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service reads, “At 13:39hrs, the first of several 999 calls were received stating that there was a barn fire. Fire crews from Torpoint and Saltash were mobilised. On their arrival, they confirmed that the barn was well alight and that fuel was also involved”

It continues, “Further assistance was requested and fire crews from Looe, Liskeard and Camels Head (Devon & Somerset FRS), along with specialist vehicles from Liskeard, Launceston and Plympton (Devon & Somerset FRS) are on the scene”.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said, “Police were alerted to a large barn fire at a farm near Rame, Torpoint, at around 2.10pm this afternoon. Police are assisting the fire authority with the closure of surrounding roads due to the presence of hazardous material at the site and its risk of combustion”.

They added, “No injuries have been reported. A cordon of approximately one kilometre is in place which has required the evacuation of a small number of properties. It is currently not known how the fire started. Incident ongoing”.

