Concern mounts for missing girl, 15, as police issue fresh appeal.

POLICE are increasingly “concerned for the welfare” of a young teenager who has not been seen or heard from for almost two weeks.

15-year-old Alexa Bednell was last seen in the Kirkby Stephen area of north Cumbria on February 20, 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Alexa is described as a white female, 5ft 1inch tall, of slim build with very long dark hair and dark brown eyes.

The teenager has links to the Pontefract and South Kirby areas, said Cumbria Police, urging the public to get in touch if they see or hear from Alexa or know her whereabouts.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Alexa to contact Cumbria Police on 101,” said the force in a statement.

“We would also ask Alexa to contact this same number if she sees this appeal,” they added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article Concern mounts for missing girl, 15, as police issue fresh appeal”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page. Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.