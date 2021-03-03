Car Carrying 25 People Crashes in California – Killing 13 and Injuring More.

THIRTEEN people have been killed after a Ford SUV, which was reportedly carrying 25 people, was hit by a gravel truck near the Mexican border in California on Tuesday, March 2.

The Ford, which contained more than three times its maximum occupancy, collided with the truck hauling two trailers in Imperial County on State Route 115 in the area of El Centro – 10 miles north of the US-Mexico border. The maroon SUV crashed at around 6:15am local time after driving ‘in the direct path’ of the semi-truck, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said that those killed ranged in age from 20 to 55, while some of the injured were as young as 16.

“Obviously that vehicle is not meant for that many people,” he said, as reported by CNN. “It’s unfortunate that that number of people were put into that vehicle because there’s not enough safety restraints to safely keep those people within the vehicle.” The older-model Ford should only fit six people, Watson said.

Twelve people were found dead at the scene, including the driver of the Ford, and another victim died after arriving at El Centro Regional Medical Centre, Watson continued.

“It would be premature for me to speculate or discuss what caused this collision. What we have to keep in mind is that 13 people died in this crash,’ Watson said. ‘It’s a very sad situation.”

