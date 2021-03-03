Cadbury Launches Creme Egg Flavoured Beer as Easter Approaches.

A LIMITED-EDITION Creme Egg flavoured beer has been launched by confectionery giant Cadbury just in time for Easter. Currently, the beer is only available online in packs of two cans for £10 (€11.56).

Raphael Capitani, Brand Manager, Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “We have always celebrated the unique and wonderful ways of enjoying a Cadbury Creme Egg and with this launch we are taking EATertainment to a whole new level.

“We can’t wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg!”

Cadbury has teamed up with Goose Island brewers to create a beer that tastes like the iconic Creme Egg which is available from Wednesday, March 3.

According to the brewers, the new Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout is an “EGGclectic blend of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar lactose that provides a deliciously rich & creamy texture. A celebratory beer that is smooth, rich & balanced.”

