Burgos Prison’s Huge Drugs Stash Uncovered By ‘Kinder’ From The Canine Unit

Burgos Prison’s Huge Drugs Stash Is Uncovered By ‘Kinder’ The Sniffer Dog From The Specialist Canine Unit



One of the largest drug caches ever found in Dueñas prison in Palencia came about yesterday (Tuesday 2), as the result of a collaboration between prison officials and the prison’s Canine Unit, and, in particular, the amazing sniffer dog ‘Kinder’.

The work of this canine helped to uncover a huge stash including 20 grams of marijuana, two wrappers of rock cocaine, three grams of heroin, three grams of white powder, almost a hundred opioid pills, and more than 200 pills of benzodiazepines, in addition to two mobile phones.

The operation was initiated after officials of the prison’s Control and Monitoring Group noticed one of the trusted inmates behaving very suspiciously while carrying out his external cleaning duties, and a subsequent investigation brought to light the organised system being operated by the inmates.

It is reported that visitors to the facility were depositing the drugs in the bins in the car parking area, from where the inmate on external cleaning duties – who had been placed under surveillance – would retrieve the packages and then smuggle them into the various places inside the cleaning rooms of the Revenue department.

‘Kinder’ discovered the goods hidden in rubbish containers, mop drainers, forklifts, and in the higher shelves of cabinets in the department, from where, other prisoners, who allegedly received payment in exchange, were then in charge of distributing the substances inside the modules of the penitentiary.

The report said the inmate was able to accumulate large amounts as the modules were left in the department untouched, waiting in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by h50.es.

