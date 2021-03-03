Brits To ‘Jet To Spain’ As UK Government Confirms Vaccine Passports Discussions Have Begun.

Holidaymakers could soon be jetting off to Spain under a new “green corridor” plan for vaccinated Brits, the country’s tourism minister said. This comes as the UK government has confirmed it is discussing the use of vaccine passports to allow easy travel between participating countries.

Fernando Valdés, Spain’s tourism chief, told Bloomberg TV the country is in “discussions” with the “UK” as the “British market” is the country’s main holidaymaker. He said the government will be “thinking of other corridors” with more countries to help “restart tourism flows” ahead of the summer 2021 holiday season.

The scheme could be up and running by May, according to reports, the earliest possible date Brits might be able to travel from under Boris Johnson’s lockdown plans.

Mr Valdés said: “Right now we have discussions with our colleagues in the UK,’ Valdés told Bloomberg TV. “For us, the British market is our main market.” Travellers from the UK with vaccine passports may also be able to skip lengthy queues at the Greek border in an effort to resume inter-Europe travel, authorities have said.

If the plans go ahead it will provide a much-needed boost to Spain’s tourist industry and employment levels in the country which are at an all-time high with over four million now registered as without work.

