Terrorist Attack in Sweden- Eight Injured.

Eight people have been taken to the hospital after a suspected terrorist attack in Vetlanda. Several have been seriously injured and the suspected perpetrator, who was armed with some form of an assault weapon, has been shot by police. Several areas have been cordoned off in connection with the operation.

The police were alerted around 3 pm on Wednesday to Bangårdsgatan in central Vetlanda. The callers said that several people had been attacked with an axe. When SVT’s team arrives at the site, several parts of the central parts of the city are cordoned off.

-- Advertisement --



“It is probably one of them or several who are seriously injured, but I do not know what it looks like with the rest,” says police spokesman Thomas Agnevik. The suspected perpetrator, a man in his 20s, was shot by police in connection with the arrest, says police spokesperson Angelica Israelsson Silfver.

The gunshot wounded suspect is being monitored by police at the hospital where he is being cared for. “His injury situation is unclear, but he is in hospital and was alive when he got there,” says Agnevik.

Several areas in the central parts of the city were cordoned off during the police operation, including the area at the train station. Train traffic through Vetlanda was also initially stopped but has resumed to a limited extent. About 15 police patrols participated in the operation together with additional resources, including forensic technicians.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Terrorist Attack in Sweden”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.