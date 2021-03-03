BREAKING NEWS: Dutch Covid Test Centre Hit by Explosion

Dutch Covid Test Centre Hit by Explosion.

An explosion has hit a coronavirus testing centre in a town north of Amsterdam shortly before it was to open today, Wednesday, breaking windows but causing no injuries, Dutch police said.

The blast was in the town of Bovenkarspel, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement, the area has been cordoned to investigate. Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that police suspected a deliberate pipe explosion outside the test centre.

While the suspicion of a deliberate assault is not confirmed, it comes weeks after a number of consecutive nights of rioting in opposition to lockdown measures in the Netherlands. Rioters set fire to a testing facility in the fishing village of Urk in a January unrest after complaints about the curfew. Windows were also smashed at test centres in Amsterdam and in Urmond in Limburg in December.

While Dutch infection cases have fallen from their winter peak, they’re nonetheless very excessive in the so-called security area of North Holland (North) which incorporates the Bovenkarspel test centre.

Netherlands Extends Coronavirus Curfew Until March 3

The Dutch government had earlier extended the country’s curfew until March 3, declaring that was necessary to slow the spread of the more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in Britain- the curfew was to have expired Wednesday.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said the decision was made after a team of experts that advises the government "urgently warned" ministers at a meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, about the more infectious variant.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

