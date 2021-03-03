BREAKING NEWS: Andalucía Extends Opening Hours Of Hospitality Sector For Municipalities In Level 2 Restrictions

Andalucía Extends Opening Hours Of Hospitality Sector For Municipalities In Level 2 Restrictions.



The Andalucían Government has decided tonight, Wednesday, after the meeting of the Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts (Committee of Experts), to extend the opening of the hospitality sector and commercial businesses in municipalities that are on alert level 2. At the moment, the opening of both sectors is limited to 6:00 p.m.

This was announced by the Board after the meeting of the expert committee, in which it was decided that in “those municipalities that are at alert level 2 as of this Friday, commercial activity including catering may open until 9.30 p.m and the sale of alcohol in stores is also allowed until that same time- still maintaining the curfew at 10 pm throughout Andalucía “.

-- Advertisement --



The sale of alcohol in stores is also allowed until that same time. Meetings from 4 to 6 people will be allowed, in domestic situations and in the open-air hospitality industry (terraces). The curfew remains in force between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A full covid map will be released tomorrow, Thursday, which will clearly outline the areas allowed to open.

https://www.mapacovid.es/

Please check tomorrow for more information and a full list of municipalities that will be allowed extended hours.