Breaking Bad-Style Pharmacist Jailed

A Breaking Bad style pharmacist has been jailed over a drugs racket which saw him deliver over £1 million worth of prescription drugs onto the “black market”.

Balkeet Khaira aged 37, of All Saints Drive, Sutton Coldfield used his mother’s business to cover for his supply of drugs onto the illegal market, and when he was caught out he even pretended to be her as he faked documents. He also allowed her to be arrested one point.

Ekwal Tiwana, defending had claimed that Khaira had been threatened and said, “Serious threats were made to him and his family at the beginning of him committing these offences.

“He was approached by a person he knew from the gym who asked him for some sleeping tablets. The defendant foolishly supplied them.”

Passing sentence, Judge Heidi Kubic QC told Khaira, “These are serious offences.

“For a period of 18 months, between February 2016 and August 2017, you allowed five different types of addictive class C drugs to be diverted on to the black market in significant quantities.

“Some 29,000 packets were so diverted.

“The pharmacy was run by your mother and your activities caused her to be arrested when she had done nothing wrong.”

After pleading guilty to five charges of supplying a controlled drug of class C the pharmacist has now been jailed for a period of 12 months.

