HESTON BLUMENTHAL celebrates The Fat Duck’s 25th anniversary in style with an anthology menu that will showcase dishes from the last 25 years.

The multi Michelin star chef Heston is set to amaze diners with a series of four menus which will showcase dishes from the last 25 years at The Fat Duck. The well-known restaurant is located in Bray in Berkshire, England and is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

The chef has prepared an astonishing anthological menu which contains a series of four further menus. In the last 25 years Heston has developed his technique and menus at the Fat Duck which originally started out in a French bistro style but nowadays is a gourmet restaurant. The restaurant is housed in 16th-century building.

The chef has experienced many setbacks over the years including having to sell his house along with his car and many other possessions to keep his restaurant open. Only a few short years later the Michelin stars started rolling in and the restaurant is now renowned for both international and British gastronomy.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the restaurant is set to reopen in May and they are already taking bookings on their website. The anthology menus will be rolled out during the next year and include classics such as the 1993 triple cooked chips and the 2009 false turtle soup.

