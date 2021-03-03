Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival 2021 Has Been Cancelled.

THE Primavera Sound Festival has sadly been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the global health crisis. However, the Barcelona festival is now focused on returning in 2022.

-- Advertisement --



The cancellation of the event was significant as it was due to be the twentieth anniversary of the festival, however, the Barcelona festival, which was set to take place from June 2 – 6, will no doubt return better than ever next year.

For festival fans, the news will be bitterly disappointing as the event had scheduled the likes of Tame Impala, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, FKA twigs, Charli XCX and Gorillaz to perform.

In a press release, festival organisers said that due to current COVID restrictions “we cannot work normally to prepare the festival in order to ensure that everything is ready on time.”

“The twentieth anniversary of Primavera Sound deserves a party like the old ones, and we did not foresee something like this happening this summer,” it continued.

“Like last year, we are going to offer all ticket holders the possibility to keep their tickets for next year. It will also be possible to request a refund of the ticket from Wednesday, June 2, which is when the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2022 line-up will be unveiled.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival 2021 Has Been Cancelled”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.