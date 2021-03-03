Australia: Attorney-General at the Centre of Historical Rape Allegation Breaks Silence.

AUSTRALIA’S attorney-general Christian Porter has outed himself as the cabinet minister accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 1988. The 50-year-old came forward on Wednesday, March 3 to categorically deny the incident occurred. The woman who made the allegation against the minister took her own life last year.

The sexual assault allegations against an unnamed minister surfaced last week after Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young and Labor Senator Penny Wong, along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, received a letter concerning an accusation of rape. The letter was later published in the press and public speculation had been circulating about the person being accused.

“The things that have been claimed to have happened did not happen,” a tearful Porter told reporters at a press conference in Perth.

‘I did not sleep with the [alleged] victim. We didn’t have anything of that nature happen between us,’ he added.

“Because what has been alleged did not happen, I must say so publicly.”

The former public prosecutor confirmed he attended a debating competition at Sydney University with his accuser when he was 17 and she was 16, where the incident is said to have taken place.

Porter continued: “Nothing in the allegations that have been printed ever happened.”

The letter from the alleged victim’s friends asked that politicians “work together to find a pathway forward in this case that does justice to [her] memory”.

“In this case, [the woman] shared her story with many and begged people to help her seek justice. To date, defamation law and political inactivity have adversely affected the ability of [her] claim to be properly addressed,” the letter said.

“You could ask [intelligence specialist] Vivienne Thom to conduct a discrete preliminary investigation into the matter to see what facts can be established,” the letter continued. “Failure to take parliamentary action because the NSW Police cannot take criminal action would feel like a willful blindness.”

