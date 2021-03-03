ASTON MARTIN Return To Formula One Racing For The 2021 Season

After 60 years, the name of Aston Martin is back in Formula One for the 2021 season, after Lawrence Stroll, the owner of the Racing Point team, took control of the Aston Martin road car business, and merged them together over the Winter, rebranding the team as Aston Martin.

Today (Wednesday 3), the Silverstone-based outfit, originally starting out as Jordan back in 1991, revealed their new car for the 2021 season, the AMR21, resplendent in the full British racing green colour.

-- Advertisement --



Otmar Szafnauer, the team principal, was instrumental in signing the four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel after he left Ferrari, and he will be partnered by Lance Stroll tomorrow, Thursday, when the team hits Silverstone to put the new car through its paces, ahead of the season opener, the Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of the month.

Szafnauer said of the upcoming season, “It’s hugely exciting for everyone in the team. In Sebastian, we have a proven four-time world champion with experience of helping teams become race-winning and championship-contending outfits. That’s why he is such an important signing for us. He brings a winning mentality and we will all undoubtedly learn a lot from him on this journey”.

He added, “We believe we have all the ingredients in place to compete for even more podiums and hopefully victories too,” he said. “We’ve earned a well-deserved reputation for punching above our weight, so we’re confident we can do the Aston Martin name proud right from the get-go”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aston Martin Return To Formula One For 2021”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.