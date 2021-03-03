ANDALUCIANS set to be able to download digital vaccination certificates via a QR code.

Andalusians who have received both doses of the Coronavirus vaccinations will soon be able to download a digital vaccination certificate via a QR code. The vaccination certificates will be available via a QR code that citizens will be able to access via the Salud Andalucía mobile application or via the ClicSalud+ website.

The Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre made the announcement for the digital certificates on Tuesday, March 2, and the announcement was made following a meeting of the Governing Council.

Currently the vaccination process for the potentially deadly coronavirus pandemic is not proceeding as fast as many would like.

Aguirre explained how so far over 230,000 Andalucians have been immunised, and that this represents less than 3% of the population. It is hoped that by the end of the month this percentage will increase to around six or seven per cent. The Minister also explained that he expects more doses of the vaccine to arrive during April and May.

He also hopes that by summer a minimum of 30 to 40 per cent of the population will be vaccinated.

