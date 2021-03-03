ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL Who Is Credited With Inventing The Telephone Was Born On This Date In History



Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor, scientist, and engineer, who is credited with inventing and patenting one of the most important devices in history, the first-ever practical telephone, was born on this date in 1847, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Bell also co-founded the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T) in 1885, but one of the most remarkable facts about this great man is that he refused point-blank to have a telephone in his desk, as he considered it a distraction.

His father, grandfather, and brother had all been associated with work on elocution and speech, and both his mother and wife were deaf, profoundly influencing Bell’s life’s work, and his research on hearing and speech further led him to experiment with hearing devices which eventually culminated in Bell being awarded the first U.S. patent for the telephone, on March 7, 1876, aged 29.

In the 1970s, pop group The Sweet’s first hit song was titled Alexander Graham Bell, all about the great man, watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35jEL6VypzM

Also on this date –

Acclaimed filmmaker, STANLEY KUBRICK died in 1999, aged 70, the man responsible for arguably the greatest science fiction film ever:

2001: A Space Odyssey, in 1968

he also made:

A Clockwork Orange in 1971

The Shining in 1980

Full Metal Jacket in 1987

Eyes Wide Shut in 1999

_______________________________________________________

