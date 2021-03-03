Age Concern advises expats how to register for vaccination

AGE CONCERN Mallorca has issued advice to British residents on the island with regards to vaccinations and how to qualify for them with those over 80 next in line.

In order for anyone to receive this Covid vaccination it is imperative that you have Spanish Seguridad Social National Health Insurance, in other words the Tarjeta Sanitaria and are registered at your local PAC or Centro de Salud or Unidad Salud Básica health centre.

These centres where you are registered will contact you by phone to advise you when to go to the centre for your vaccination.

Should you have a disabled elderly or chronically ill person living at home, contact your local Spanish National Health GP and inform them that you wish to be put on the list for a vaccination at home or speak to your centre.

Unfortunately, those of you who do not have Spanish National Health (Seguridad Social) and only have private health Insurance, please contact your insurance provider but at present NO vaccines are being allocated for the private sector.

At present those aged over 90 are being vaccinated together with teachers, opticians, dentists, police and other front-line staff.

Every time a group finishes another will start. However, a different vaccine which is not designated for the over 50’s will start to be issued next week in designated areas.

If you need any assistance with registering for Mallorca only please call Jackie of Age Concern Mallorca on 678 352 040 who will do her best to help you.

