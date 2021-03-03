56 Children ‘Gravely Ill’ After Eating Poisoned School Meal

FIFTY-SIX children in Russia are said to be “gravely ill” after eating school meals poisoned by rodent droppings.

The ill children are now in hospital after eating vegetables from the same supplier.

The children in Russia, aged seven to 14, are suffering from high fever, rashes, swelling, redness, vomiting and diarrhoea.

One schoolboy Nikita, nine, told one publication: “My stomach ached badly, and I could not eat and walk.”

In total, 91 children were infected with many in a “moderately grave” condition in infectious diseases hospitals, according to reports in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said the children became infected after eating salad in their school canteens.

Infections diseases doctor Ilya Akinfiev said he believed the school food had been on surfaces contaminated with excrement or urine from rodents.

Dr Akinfiev said: “This happens, for example, if their urine gets on cutting boards or the surfaces of tables where food is being prepared.”

Some children are still suffering from infections two weeks after the contamination.

Mother Yulia Verevkina said: “It is from the suppliers.

“Rodents, mice, ran over the fruits and vegetables and this is the cause of it.”

Another mother Kristina Shultseva said: “Schools failed to wash the vegetables properly, so the infection spread.”

Rospotrebnadzor spokeswoman Natalya Krasnopeeva said: “A temporary ban was imposed on the food supplier.”

A formal investigation by the regional state prosecutor’s office has been opened into the poisoning.

