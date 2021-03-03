4x4 Crash in Greece Kills Convicted Brit Murderer

4×4 crash in Greece kills convicted Brit murderer who had become a respected entrepreneur.

An inquest has heard how convicted murderer Zara Crane-Davies, 40, from Manchester, who had gone on to become an award-winning entrepreneur died in Greece in a 4×4 crash in July 2019.

Zara, previously known as Sara Crane had been convicted of murdering her neighbour in 2003. She died in a 4×4 crash when her vehicle overturned on the Greek island of Crete and 18-year-old Luke Hall died alongside her in the accident.

Zara was convicted her of killing her neighbour David Thompson, aged 37, after the pair became involved in a row in Purley, South London. Using a kitchen knife she stabbed him in the chest which led to his tragic death.

She was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 12 years which she appealed in 2005, but this was rejected by the Court of Appeal. The mother-of-two went on to change her life around after leaving prison.

Zara, director of Socialinvestor CIC was awarded Mentor of the year in 2018, and she also was nominated for the Inspire Women Award in 2018, of which was a finalist.

Senior Coroner, Nigel Meadows explained how Zara had suffered traumatic injuries in the crash which were not survivable. He went on to explain how, “On July 8, 2019 near Malia, Crete, Zara was driving a motor vehicle with two occupants in an open-top jeep.

“The vehicle went out of control and a crash occurred from which she suffered catastrophic unsurvivable injuries.”

The inquest concluded that the death was a result of a road traffic collision.

