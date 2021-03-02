Works commissioned to improve accessibility in Calonga

SANTANYI Council has secured a grant of €210,000 from the Consell de Mallorca to allow for a number of improvement works in the streets of Calonga.

This is a project to improve the environment of the church, to renovate and remodel the pavements mainly in the two side streets by the church building and the Plaza Sant Miquel.

This will increase pedestrian spaces, allow for the planting of trees, introduce LED lighting and at the same time allow easier accessibility as the whole street will be at the same level and without raised pavements.

The Mayor of Santanyí, Maria Pons, explained, “projects like this are a great satisfaction for our government team. The goal is always to improve the lives and environment of residents, and with works like this I think we can achieve it.

“Thanks to the funding we receive from the Consell de Mallorca, we will be able to start the project very soon and it should be completed in four months”.

