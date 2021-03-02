Wild Boar Rescued Off Valencia Port

WILD BOAR rescued from the sea off Valencia Port

A wild boar certainly won the internet on Monday, March 1 as videos and images of the porky being pulled from the sea off the port of Valencia flooded social media. Agents of the Guardia Civil, assisted by local fishermen, almost certainly saved the animal’s life as he was incredibly disorientated and fatigued as he paddled off the Marina. It was estimated that the little boar had spent at least three hours swimming for his life after falling into the water, before the fishermen were able to tow him to safety.

The boar is now recuperating at the El Saler Fauna Recovery Centre while officials try to establish how on earth he ended up in the water in the first place. A spokesperson from the Local Police of Valencia told Spanish daily Levante-EMV that reports had begun coming in as early as 2am on Sunday about wild boars wandering the streets, and that this swimming piggy may have gained “access to the municipal area of Alboraia by the beach.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, sightings of wild animals in cities and town have increased exponentially. In fact, in October 2020, commuters were stunned to see a small deer in a Valencia metro station. According to reports, the little boar is recovering well.

