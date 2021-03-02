WATCH: MOUNT SINABUNG volcano in Indonesia erupts in thirteen separate blasts

Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano erupted in spectacular fashion on Tuesday morning, March 2, sending an ash cloud some 16,400 feet into the air in thirteen separate blasts, according to the country’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre. Although the volcanic debris spewed from the crater almost entirely blotted out the sky, sending many locals running for cover, the volcanologists have said that there is no immediate danger to life as a five kilometre radius around the mountain is unoccupied.

Officials nevertheless warned people to stay at least three kilometres away from the crater, which is situated in Sumatra, and many locals took this advice a step further by remain indoors to avoid the choking ash cloud.

‘The residents are scared, many are staying indoors to avoid the thick volcanic ash,’ Roy Bangun, 41, told AFP news agency.

Muhammad Nurul Asrori, a monitoring officer at Sinabung, warned that while the situation is currently under control, things could get worse.

‘The large lava dome at any time could burst, causing a bigger avalanche of hot clouds,’ he said.

However, Wirda Br Sitepu, a 20-year-old resident, told Reuters that the situation had calmed and said ‘the mountain is not erupting, and the ash has decreased.’

Mount Sinabung was considered dormant until 2010 when it caught resident and experts alike by suddenly erupting and claiming the lives of two people. It was remained active since then, and frequent eruptions have killed several people in the intervening years.

