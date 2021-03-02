Wales’ First Minister Recommends Holidays In Wales This Year

WALES’ First Minister Recommends Going On Your Holidays In Wales This Summer



Monday, March 1 was St David’s Day, the national day of Wales, and First Minister, Mark Drakeford held a virtual meeting with Welsh businesses and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, during which he voiced his doubts over the possibilities of international travel taking place at all this Summer.

Mr Drakeford told the meeting, “It worries me hugely to hear the Prime Minister say that he intends to reopen international travel in May of this year.”

He continued, “Our September in Wales was made far more difficult by the fact that we had a big importation of the virus from France, Spain, Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey. Every day I will be reading of new outbreaks of people who have gone away, caught the virus and brought it back with them.

Adding, “If ever there was a year to be staying at home and to be enjoying all the fantastic things Wales has to offer, this must be it”, saying that he would “build the walls higher for now” to prevent bringing in coronavirus variants to the UK.

Anybody who has ever been to Wales on holiday will already know that there are an abundance of beautiful beaches along the coastline, with some incredibly stunning scenery and places of interest across the whole country, but if you do venture to Wales, you just have to cross your fingers that the sun shines this Summer.

