Valencia company creates automatic Holy Water dispenser

A COMPANY in Valencia has developed automatic Holy Water dispensers that minimize the risk of contagion by covid-19 and allow churches to bring back its use.

AquaSanctus has created the dispenser which has a pedal activating the mechanism so that the machine dispenses enough water.

It prevents water from pooling and the faithful do not have to touch any part of the machine with their hands, the company reported in a statement.

AquaSanctus has already installed them in the Basilica of the Virgen de los Desamparados and in Valencia Cathedral, as well as in several parishes in the Valencia region, and in Toledo, Pontevedra, Cuenca and Madrid as well as pilgrimage sites such as Lourdes in France or Fatima in Portugal.

They are now preparing for its commercialization in America.

The traditional gesture for parishioners of the Catholic Church of crossing themselves with holy water was one of the first things which were done away with when the global health crisis broke out due to covid-19. The Vatican recommended that all the temples in the world withdraw holy water from the entrance to churches and parishes.

