Tributes Flood Social Media For Music Promoter Michael Gudinski Found Dead Aged 68.

AUSTRALIAN music promoter and founder of the Mushroom Group label, Michael Gudinski, has sadly died aged 68, leading to a large number of tributes from singers and artists from around the world who have worked with the music icon.

-- Advertisement --



The Mushroom Group founder, who set up the label in 1972 at the age of 20, was confirmed to have died overnight (March 1/2) peacefully in his sleep at his Melbourne home. Mushroom is considered to be Australia’s largest independent entertainment group.

Michael was also instrumental in getting some of the biggest global names in music to perform Down Under with Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen sharing their tributes on Twitter.

Foo Fighters wrote: “Thank You Michael Gudinski for giving us and countless others the best night of our lives. Over and over again. A true fucking legend. We will miss you dearly. Rock & Roll will miss you deeply.”

The Boss wrote: “My friend Michael Gudinski was first, last, and always a music. I’ve toured the world for the last fifty years and never met a better promoter. Michael always spoke with a deep rumbling voice, and the words would spill out so fast that half the time I needed an interpreter. But I could hear him clear as a bell when he would say. “Bruce, I’ve got you covered.” And he always did. He was loud, always in motion, intentionally (and unintentionally) hilarious, and deeply soulful. He will be remembered by artists, including this one, from all over the world every time they step foot on Australian soil. My deepest condolences to his wife and partner Sue and to the whole Gudinski family, of which he was so proud.”

Aussie singer Kylie Minogue has also remembered the man, posting a selfie of the two of them and penning: “MICHAEL GUDINSKI – Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me.

“My heart is broken and I can’t believe he’s gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I’ll always love you ‘The Big G’.”

Kylie’s sister Dannii has also shared her feelings following Michael’s death, writing: “Australia’s music legend, and a dear friend.

“Michael Gudinski’s love and passion for music and family is like no other. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity he gave me to release my first single and album, and the journey that it took me on for so many years.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tributes Flood Social Media For Music Promoter Michael Gudinski Found Dead Aged 68”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.