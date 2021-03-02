Traffic Department’s new app includes fine payment function

THE General Traffic Department, DGT, has a new App which will allow users to pay fines, amongst other uses.

The DGT brought out a new mobile phone App last year which contained all information about a driver’s vehicle, but the updated version will also allow for notification and payment of fines, identifying secondary drivers and more.

For some time now, the DGT has allowed physical driving licenses to be replaced with virtual versions, which are fully valid, a use which is included in the App. This means it is no longer necessary to carry a driver’s license all the time and we can show the information on our phones.

Since its launch, the My DGT App has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times.

The fine notification and payment function means that people will be able to pay fines without having to even leave their homes.

It will also allow another driver to be registered even if they are not the owner of the vehicle.

These new functions should be up and running within the next few weeks and will also allow for consulting exam results, removing vehicles from the road temporarily, requesting duplicate documents, etc.

