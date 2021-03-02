The human castles of Mallorca celebrate their silver anniversary

IT was in 1996, that the group known as the Castellers of Mallorca was formed and they have been building human castles for fun ever since.

Sadly, their activities were curtailed during 2020 and even now, they have not been able to celebrate their 25th anniversary due to the pandemic although they promise that they have something big planned for 2022.

There are currently around 100 active members and many come from families who were involved from the beginning with some of the youngest starting as early as three years old.

Everyone is welcome to join the association regardless of age, sex or even weight although there is some danger as the castles can reach many metres in height.

During their existence, the Castellers have appeared at all of the major festivals in Mallorca but since the turn of the century have also been invited to perform around the Balearics and mainland Spain.

