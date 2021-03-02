Temporary jobs will help prepare workers for the economic revival

AS part of its SOIB Reactiva plan, Inca Council plans to recruit a further 53 people from the ranks of the unemployed making a total of 133 new temporary employees.

After the first round of jobs offers centred on young people, this second round will focus on residents of the town who are over 30 years of age with opportunities of both short- and long-term employment available.

Based on profiles of those currently unemployed in the municipality, jobs available will include cleaners, customer service staff, painters, experts in stonemasonry and gardening, administrative assistants, concierge staff, early childhood education assistants and nursery monitors

The “SOIB Reactiva 2020” program, which includes the Inca Council project, is promoted by the SOIB and co-financed by the European Social Fund within the framework of the Operational Programs for Youth and Regional Employment 2014-2020, for State funds through Sectorial Conference and by the Fund for the Promotion of Sustainable Tourism (ITS).

“These types of programs allow us to give a new opportunity to those people who are at risk of job insecurity or who have been unemployed for a long time and this work may help them to be better prepared for the expected economic revival “, explained the mayor of Inca, Virgilio Moreno.

