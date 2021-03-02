Teachers in Madrid on leave due to side effects of vaccine.

FIFTY teachers in Leganes are reportedly off due to side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with unions questioning why there wasn’t a staggered vaccination plan to avoid staff shortages.

Infant and Primary education classes have been disrupted, with some having to be suspended.

The most affected has been the Vázquez Montalbán de Leganes School, with 14 teachers currently on leave.

But schools such as the CEIP Constitución 1812 have also suffered with 10 teachers on leave, 12 in the Jules Verne, and eight in the Víctor Pradera and in the Ceip Aben Haza schools.

Unions have denounced the Community of Madrid for “not considering the loss of teachers due to the potential adverse reaction of the vaccine”.

General Secretary of Madrid’s Teaching Federation, Isabel Galvín, said the Community had gone ahead with the vaccination plan comes “without having had a dialogue with the representatives of the teaching staff and educational personnel or with the management teams, we proposed a plan and staggered vaccination”.

Madrid’s Department of Education said it did not have an exact figure for the number of teachers currently on leave due to side effects, but said that “as always” the management team would act with “whatever measures deemed necessary to maintain normal activity in schools”.

It also said that it was important to take into account that more than 60,000 teachers in the public sector alone had been vaccinated.

In addition to the vaccination rollout of teachers in Leganes, on Sunday, February 28, teachers in Torrejon, Coslada, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, San Fernando de Henares and Madrid capital were also immunised.

