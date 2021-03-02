TARRAGONA Driver Arrested After He Crashed Into A Police Car While Under The Influence Of Drugs



Mossos officers in Tarragona last Saturday evening (February 27) arrested a 24-year-old Spanish resident of La Canonja, on charges of reckless driving, damage, assaulting police officers, resistance to arrest, and driving under the influence of drugs.

The incident occurred at around 11.15pm when the police patrol in La Canonja observed a vehicle with four occupants driving through the town, and when they tried to stop the car, the driver sped off, with the officers giving chase, as reported by h50.es.

-- Advertisement --



Other patrol cars were alerted that the car was travelling north along the A-7 at high speed, eventually exiting the motorway at the turning to the La Mora urbanization and entered the N-340 in the direction of Altafulla, of which the Local Police were notified and they intercepted the driver at the roundabout on the roundabout at Km1173.5.

Upon seeing the road blocked off by Local Police vehicles, the driver attempted to escape by making a manoeuvre, but crashed into one of the patrol cars and the four occupants were extracted from the car.

The driver was breathalysed and returned a result of 0.24 mg / l, which was not over the limit, but he tested positive for cocaine, and was duly arrested on the charges mentioned, and appeared before a judge in the court in Tarragona.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tarragona Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Police Car While Under Influence Of Drugs”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.