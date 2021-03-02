Spain Reports ‘Probable Reinfection’ Of Brazilian Variant

The Ministry of Health in Spain reports a ‘probable reinfection’ of the Brazilian Covid variant

The Spanish Ministry of Health has reported on Tuesday, March 2 in its ‘Update of the epidemiological situation of the variants of importance in public health in Spain’ of a “probable reinfection” of the Brazilian Covid variant. The report was released after it was confirmed that two isolated cases linked to Brazil along with three outbreaks of the variant has been detected, although the Ministry has not disclosed in which autonomous communities the virus was found.

The first of the outbreaks includes two positive cases (one of which was confirmed by sequencing), and the second includes eleven cases (three of them sequenced), and worryingly none of those infected had recently travelled to Brazil. The third of the outbreaks relates to two people who had recently returned to Spain from Brazil.

Regarding the other Covid variants, the Ministry of Health has reported that the British variant continues to be “highly variable” among autonomous communities, ranging from just 4 per cent in some areas to as high as 64 per cent in others. However, Carolina Darias has warned of a “rapid increase” of this variant in recent weeks.

Finally, in relation to the South African variant, 50 cases have already been detected in Spain. Of these infections, the Ministry has reported one sporadic case and six outbreaks, five of them with no known link with the most affected countries.

On the whole though, the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain is looking positive, with just 175 infections per 100,000 inhabitants recorded over a 14 period after the weekend. This figure represents the lowest national cumulative incidence rate since August 2020.

