Spain Begins March With Record Number Of Vaccinations

SPAIN begins March with a record number of Covid vaccinations as the vaccine plan well and truly kicks up a gear

Spain has fairly bounded into March on a wave of good news, the latest being that over the weekend, the country administered a record number of vaccinations against Covid-19 – specifically, 223,830. In addition, the figures released by the Ministry of Health on Monday, March 1 show that the cumulative incidence rate in Spain has dropped to the lowest figure seen since August 2020: 174 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On the tenth week of the vaccination rollout plan, Spanish health workers have already inoculated 3,829,465 people against coronavirus, having used a total of 84.9 per cent of the doses so far received. The vast majority of the jabs given have been from Pfizer, followed by the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and then Moderna. Some 195,000 new Moderna vaccines arrived in Spain on the last weekend of February, while the Ministry of Health confirmed that 520,650 doses of the Pfizer began to be distributed among the autonomous communities on Monday, March 1.

According to the vaccination report published by the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,261,848 people have now been fully vaccinated against Covid, accounting for 33 per cent of the vaccines overall. Since Friday, February 26, around 90 per cent of the vaccinations administered were first doses.

