Sevilla Man Arrested For Holding Up Cafeteria At Knifepoint

Sevilla Man Arrested For Holding Up A Cafeteria At Knifepoint And Stealing The Contents Of The Till

Sevilla National Police officers arrested a 38-year-old known criminal with the initials FLP, on suspicion of robbery with violence, after a cafeteria on Calle Feria in central Sevilla was robbed at knifepoint.

A statement from the woman in charge of the cafeteria at the time of the crime said the incident took place at around 8am in the morning, when the suspect refused to pay his bill for drinks he had consumed on the premises, and that when she refused to continue serving him, “he responded very violently, jumping into the bar and wielding a large knife”.

He allegedly threatened her by pressing the blade of the knife against her stomach and demanded she handed over the contents of the till, which she did, with the man promptly running out from the premises into the surrounding street, throwing the knife to the ground.

When officers reviewed the camera footage and took a detailed description from the woman, the Investigation Group of the Sevilla Central Police Station were able to verify that the alleged perpetrator of the robbery was a known and dangerous criminal in the area, with a multitude of previous arrests, many of them related to violent crime.

The suspect was located and arrested the same day and charges with the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation.

