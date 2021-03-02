Royal Family Braces For Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey Bombshell Interview After Clip Release.

THE Royal family is said to be bracing itself for ‘shocking’ revelations from Meghan and Harry’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview after teasers for the primetime special were released yesterday, Monday, March 1. The clips show the couple holding hands as Harry alludes to the death of his mother and tells how his biggest fear for his wife was ‘history repeating itself’.

Harry also referred to Diana’s struggle with life in the public eye following her divorce from Prince Charles, as he revealed his marriage helped him through ‘unbelievably tough’ times.

Meghan and Harry sat down with legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of the couple, for an interview where “no subject was off-limits. I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side,” Harry explained in a clip released by the network. “Because, I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

In the preview video, Oprah also asks Meghan: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”

The interview will be the couple’s biggest since they stepped down from the royal family in 2019. The BBC will not air Prince Harry and Meghan’s Markle tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, it’s been revealed.

The broadcaster feels that airing the interview would damage its relationship with Buckingham Palace.

The 90-minute interview was recorded two weeks ago and sources have suggested the couple spoke “very candidly” about their tumultuous exit from royal life. Harry and Meghan have recently announced they are expecting their second child.

